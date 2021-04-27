Environmental groups say cutting coal use and boosting the use of renewables can play a key role. Photo: AP
China and Germany agree to step up climate change cooperation
- The two countries pledged to step up their efforts to lower greenhouse gas emissions more quickly than planned
- Both are committed to limiting the rise in global temperatures to1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100
