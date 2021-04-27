If China is singled out by other nations, it is unlikely to make concessions, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, head of the World Trade Organization, said. Photo: Reuters If China is singled out by other nations, it is unlikely to make concessions, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, head of the World Trade Organization, said. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

WTO chief warns EU, Japan, US not to ‘target’ China using trade reform

  • When China feels targeted, rival powers will meet resistance on matters such as subsidies, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, World Trade Organization director general, says
  • Headway is possible by addressing concerns from all sides about trade practices rather than using trade to solve non-trade problems, she tells EU event

Topic |   World Trade Organization (WTO)
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 6:39pm, 27 Apr, 2021

