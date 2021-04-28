The US is allowing Chinese students with valid visas to enter the United States before the start of the new academic year. Photo: AP The US is allowing Chinese students with valid visas to enter the United States before the start of the new academic year. Photo: AP
US opens to Chinese students and academics in easing of Covid travel bans

  • Students with valid visas can enter US 30 days before start of new school year, State Department says
  • Others covered by exchange programmes can qualify for ‘national interest exception’

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Holly Chik

Updated: 6:00am, 28 Apr, 2021

