The US is allowing Chinese students with valid visas to enter the United States before the start of the new academic year. Photo: AP
US opens to Chinese students and academics in easing of Covid travel bans
- Students with valid visas can enter US 30 days before start of new school year, State Department says
- Others covered by exchange programmes can qualify for ‘national interest exception’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
