Taiwan will provide medical supplies to India to help it battle a steep rise in coronavirus infections. Photo: DPA
Taiwan to send oxygen concentrators to India this week, official says
- Taipei has made a long-term commitment to support New Delhi’s efforts to tackle the health crisis, deputy foreign minister Miguel Tsao says
- India’s public health systems are struggling to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections as death toll nears 200,000
Topic | Coronavirus China
