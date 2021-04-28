Taiwan will provide medical supplies to India to help it battle a steep rise in coronavirus infections. Photo: DPA Taiwan will provide medical supplies to India to help it battle a steep rise in coronavirus infections. Photo: DPA
Taiwan to send oxygen concentrators to India this week, official says

  • Taipei has made a long-term commitment to support New Delhi’s efforts to tackle the health crisis, deputy foreign minister Miguel Tsao says
  • India’s public health systems are struggling to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections as death toll nears 200,000

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 7:20pm, 28 Apr, 2021

