Trade in the first quarter appeared to reflect the recovery of economies and China’s stimulus measures, experts said. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Africa trade leaps in first quarter on post-pandemic rebound
- Figures show a rise of 27 per cent from the first quarter of 2020, when factories and ports closed to help contain the coronavirus
- Chinese exports to Africa increased 39 per cent on the same period last year
Topic | China-Africa relations
