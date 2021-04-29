Trade in the first quarter appeared to reflect the recovery of economies and China’s stimulus measures, experts said. Photo: Bloomberg Trade in the first quarter appeared to reflect the recovery of economies and China’s stimulus measures, experts said. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Africa trade leaps in first quarter on post-pandemic rebound

  • Figures show a rise of 27 per cent from the first quarter of 2020, when factories and ports closed to help contain the coronavirus
  • Chinese exports to Africa increased 39 per cent on the same period last year

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:00am, 29 Apr, 2021

