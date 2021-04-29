China fears other countries in South Asia could be affected by India’s surge in coronavirus cases, observers say. Phot: AP China fears other countries in South Asia could be affected by India’s surge in coronavirus cases, observers say. Phot: AP
China fears other countries in South Asia could be affected by India’s surge in coronavirus cases, observers say. Phot: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China seeks stronger ties in South Asia with united Covid-19 front

  • Beijing fears rise in coronavirus cases in India could flow over into neighbouring countries and China, observers say
  • India would understand if other nations in the region accepted help from Beijing, analyst says

Topic |   China-India relations
Rachel ZhangSarah Zheng
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai and Sarah Zheng

Updated: 7:00am, 29 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China fears other countries in South Asia could be affected by India’s surge in coronavirus cases, observers say. Phot: AP China fears other countries in South Asia could be affected by India’s surge in coronavirus cases, observers say. Phot: AP
China fears other countries in South Asia could be affected by India’s surge in coronavirus cases, observers say. Phot: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE