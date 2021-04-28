HMS Queen Elizabeth will be joined on her maiden deployment by two destroyers, two frigates, a nuclear submarine and two logistics vessels from the Royal Navy. Photo: AFP HMS Queen Elizabeth will be joined on her maiden deployment by two destroyers, two frigates, a nuclear submarine and two logistics vessels from the Royal Navy. Photo: AFP
HMS Queen Elizabeth will be joined on her maiden deployment by two destroyers, two frigates, a nuclear submarine and two logistics vessels from the Royal Navy. Photo: AFP
Britain
China /  Diplomacy

Britain’s HMS Queen Elizabeth to lead strike group to Indo-Pacific

  • Aircraft carrier’s maiden deployment will last for 28 weeks, cover 26,000 nautical miles and include visits to 40 countries, Royal Navy says
  • Strike group will ‘be flying the flag for Global Britain’, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says

Topic |   Britain
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 8:30pm, 28 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
HMS Queen Elizabeth will be joined on her maiden deployment by two destroyers, two frigates, a nuclear submarine and two logistics vessels from the Royal Navy. Photo: AFP HMS Queen Elizabeth will be joined on her maiden deployment by two destroyers, two frigates, a nuclear submarine and two logistics vessels from the Royal Navy. Photo: AFP
HMS Queen Elizabeth will be joined on her maiden deployment by two destroyers, two frigates, a nuclear submarine and two logistics vessels from the Royal Navy. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE