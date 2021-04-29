Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 29. Photo: Reuters
Path remains murky for Meng Wanzhou’s marathon extradition battle, after HSBC evidence triggers delays
- Discussions about revamping the schedule for the Huawei executive’s case have been adjourned for another nine days as lawyers grapple with the delays
- Arguments are on hold for three months, to give lawyers time to examine new evidence from HSBC bank in Hong Kong, that Meng hopes will bolster her case
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
