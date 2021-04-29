Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 29. Photo: Reuters Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 29. Photo: Reuters
Meng Wanzhou
Path remains murky for Meng Wanzhou’s marathon extradition battle, after HSBC evidence triggers delays

  • Discussions about revamping the schedule for the Huawei executive’s case have been adjourned for another nine days as lawyers grapple with the delays
  • Arguments are on hold for three months, to give lawyers time to examine new evidence from HSBC bank in Hong Kong, that Meng hopes will bolster her case

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 5:27am, 29 Apr, 2021

