Josep Borrell, the EU’s chief diplomat, said he stood in “full solidarity” with sanctioned lawmakers but stressed the need to engage with China on multiple fronts. Photo: AP
EU lawmakers vow to kill China investment deal over Beijing’s sanctions

  • Reject the agreement ‘to show once and for all that the EU is not just a supermarket but rather has principles’, says a French member of the European Parliament
  • Parliamentarians in Brussels debate the sanctions for the first time since they were put in place last month

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 3:58am, 29 Apr, 2021

