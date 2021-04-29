US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Annapolis, Maryland on April 19. Photo: AFP
Antony Blinken defends Trump-era moves against Chinese media outlets in the US
- The US and China began restricting and expelling each other’s journalists last year
- Blinken says that the State Department was ‘making sure we’re promoting transparency, not interfering with the media outlets and their ability to to report’
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Annapolis, Maryland on April 19. Photo: AFP