China has criticised Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from its Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese spokesman Zhao Lijian doubles down on Fukushima nuclear tweet
- Zhao pins ‘Great Wave’ post to the top of his feed after protests from Tokyo asking for it to be removed
- Illustration takes aim at Japan’s release of contaminated water from crippled power plant
Topic | Fukushima nuclear disaster
China has criticised Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from its Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean. Photo: EPA-EFE