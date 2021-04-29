Yang Jiechi is regarded as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s closest foreign policy aide. Photo: AFP
China ‘will not accept’ US challenges to its Communist politics, leaders
- ‘It is normal for China and the US to have some differences, but the key is to have mutual respect,’ Beijing’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi says in People’s Daily article
- China has no intention to promote its political system or reject the democratic systems of the United States, he says
Topic | US-China relations
