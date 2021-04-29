Yang Jiechi is regarded as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s closest foreign policy aide. Photo: AFP Yang Jiechi is regarded as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s closest foreign policy aide. Photo: AFP
Yang Jiechi is regarded as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s closest foreign policy aide. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China ‘will not accept’ US challenges to its Communist politics, leaders

  • ‘It is normal for China and the US to have some differences, but the key is to have mutual respect,’ Beijing’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi says in People’s Daily article
  • China has no intention to promote its political system or reject the democratic systems of the United States, he says

Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 6:00pm, 29 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Yang Jiechi is regarded as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s closest foreign policy aide. Photo: AFP Yang Jiechi is regarded as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s closest foreign policy aide. Photo: AFP
Yang Jiechi is regarded as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s closest foreign policy aide. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE