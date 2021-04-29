The Chinese defence ministry said an increase in US reconnaissance was having a destabilising influence. Photo: USS Theodore Roosevelt The Chinese defence ministry said an increase in US reconnaissance was having a destabilising influence. Photo: USS Theodore Roosevelt
US has ramped up reconnaissance in Chinese-claimed waters: Beijing

  • China says US reconnaissance is up 20 per cent for warships and 40 per cent for planes in areas claimed by Beijing, causing warships’ close encounter
  • It comes as President Joe Biden tells Congress the US is ‘in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century’

Catherine Wong
Updated: 11:00pm, 29 Apr, 2021

