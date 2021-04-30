A cargo train in 2017 rode from the port containers depot in Mombasa, Kenya, on a Chinese-backed railway costing nearly US$3.3 billion. Such Chinese investments have dropped sharply in the years since, a new report notes. Photo: AP A cargo train in 2017 rode from the port containers depot in Mombasa, Kenya, on a Chinese-backed railway costing nearly US$3.3 billion. Such Chinese investments have dropped sharply in the years since, a new report notes. Photo: AP
China’s loans to Sub-Saharan Africa projects rose a bit last year, report finds

  • Chinese lenders advanced US$3.3 billion in 2020, a slight increase from 2019’s US$2.2 billion, according to Baker McKenzie
  • Lending is still sharply down from 2017, when Chinese banks lent US$11 billion to African infrastructure projects

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:58am, 30 Apr, 2021

