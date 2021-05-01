US President Joe Biden has just marked his first 100 days in office, but there is no sign yet of any progress in trade relations with China. Photo: Reuters
No time for talking on US-China trade deal in Joe Biden’s first 100 days
- Beijing waits, but Washington is in no hurry to start discussions which are long overdue as part of phase one agreement
- Chinese officials use anniversary of ping pong diplomacy to talk up the importance of relations built up over decades
Topic | US-China trade war
