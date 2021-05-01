Batches of processed copper are inspected before shipping in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Getty Images Batches of processed copper are inspected before shipping in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Getty Images
Batches of processed copper are inspected before shipping in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Getty Images
Commodities
China /  Diplomacy

China drives copper price surge, bringing hope to African producers

  • Chinese demand for key metal in green economy along with weak dollar sends prices over US$10,000 per tonne for first time since 2011
  • Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia prime beneficiaries after last year’s subdued activity

Topic |   Commodities
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:00am, 1 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Batches of processed copper are inspected before shipping in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Getty Images Batches of processed copper are inspected before shipping in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Getty Images
Batches of processed copper are inspected before shipping in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE