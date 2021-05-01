Batches of processed copper are inspected before shipping in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Getty Images
China drives copper price surge, bringing hope to African producers
- Chinese demand for key metal in green economy along with weak dollar sends prices over US$10,000 per tonne for first time since 2011
- Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia prime beneficiaries after last year’s subdued activity
Topic | Commodities
Batches of processed copper are inspected before shipping in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Getty Images