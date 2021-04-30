The online spat came at a time of heightened tensions between China and Japan. Photo: Shutterstock Images The online spat came at a time of heightened tensions between China and Japan. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The online spat came at a time of heightened tensions between China and Japan. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese embassy in Tokyo deletes anti-Semitic, anti-US tweet after backlash from Japanese Twitter users

  • The image that portrayed the US as the Grim Reaper with a Star of David on his scythe suggested US efforts to spread democracy brought death to Muslim countries
  • Japanese internet users responded by posting the famous Tiananmen Tank Man photo or adapted the image to criticise the Chinese government’s policies

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 30 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The online spat came at a time of heightened tensions between China and Japan. Photo: Shutterstock Images The online spat came at a time of heightened tensions between China and Japan. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The online spat came at a time of heightened tensions between China and Japan. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE