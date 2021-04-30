The online spat came at a time of heightened tensions between China and Japan. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese embassy in Tokyo deletes anti-Semitic, anti-US tweet after backlash from Japanese Twitter users
- The image that portrayed the US as the Grim Reaper with a Star of David on his scythe suggested US efforts to spread democracy brought death to Muslim countries
- Japanese internet users responded by posting the famous Tiananmen Tank Man photo or adapted the image to criticise the Chinese government’s policies
