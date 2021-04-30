Burning pyres of victims who lost their lives to Covid-19 cover a cremation ground in New Delhi. Photo: AFP Burning pyres of victims who lost their lives to Covid-19 cover a cremation ground in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Burning pyres of victims who lost their lives to Covid-19 cover a cremation ground in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping offers China’s help to address Indian Covid-19 crisis

  • Chinese president tells Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi he is willing to strengthen cooperation and provide support and assistance
  • India reports almost 390,000 new cases and 3,500 deaths on Friday, and has appealed for aid such as oxygen concentrators

Topic |   China-India relations
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:35pm, 30 Apr, 2021

