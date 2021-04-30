Burning pyres of victims who lost their lives to Covid-19 cover a cremation ground in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping offers China’s help to address Indian Covid-19 crisis
- Chinese president tells Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi he is willing to strengthen cooperation and provide support and assistance
- India reports almost 390,000 new cases and 3,500 deaths on Friday, and has appealed for aid such as oxygen concentrators
Topic | China-India relations
