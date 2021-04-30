German Chancellor Angela Merkel will retire later this year. Photo: Getty Images German Chancellor Angela Merkel will retire later this year. Photo: Getty Images
China and Germany agree to step up engagement as Beijing prepares for post-Merkel era

  • The two countries will discuss issues such as human rights and the Asia-Pacific region in a drive to boost mutual trust, according to a joint statement
  • The Chancellor will step down later this year and one possible successor, Green leader Annalena Baerbock, has called for a tougher stance towards Beijing

Rachel ZhangCatherine Wong
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai and Catherine Wong

Updated: 8:52pm, 30 Apr, 2021

