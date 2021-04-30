China has been trying to rebut accusations that forced labour is used in the Xinjiang textiles industry. Photo: Reuters China has been trying to rebut accusations that forced labour is used in the Xinjiang textiles industry. Photo: Reuters
China steps up defence of Xinjiang policies and says sanctions are an ‘industry genocide’ designed to hurt business

  • A spokesman for the regional government says Western sanctions are ‘waste paper’ and an attempt to hamper its companies internationally
  • Separately, a government think tank publishes a lengthy report rebutting ‘slanders’ from Adrian Zenz, a researcher who documents alleged human rights abuses

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 10:35pm, 30 Apr, 2021

