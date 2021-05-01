Chinese students accounted for 35 per cent of all the international students in the US in the 2019-20 school year. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese students: US embassy, consulates resume visa processing
- Several hundred applicants expected to arrive for processing on Tuesday and staff will be on hand to help them, acting US consul general William Bistransky says
- Resumption shows Americans ‘welcome foreign students into our homes or communities or universities’, he says
