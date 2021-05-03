China is sending vaccines around the world to help the fight against Covid-19 and ensure its citizens are inoculated. Photo: Xinhua China is sending vaccines around the world to help the fight against Covid-19 and ensure its citizens are inoculated. Photo: Xinhua
China’s global plan to vaccinate its citizens faces production problems

  • About 200,000 Chinese nationals overseas had been vaccinated under the Spring Seedling Action programme as of last month
  • But country does not have enough production capacity to satisfy both domestic and international demand, academic says

Holly Chik
Updated: 6:43am, 3 May, 2021

