Were Taiwan’s defences punctured by mainland Chinese man in rubber dinghy?
- Police say man claims to have sailed from Fujian province, seeking freedom and democracy – although coastguard suspects he got most of the way by fishing boat
- Lawmaker says it shows the island is vulnerable to mainland infiltrators, while defence minister vows to address ‘shortcomings’
