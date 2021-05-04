US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes part in a news conference at Downing Street in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Top US diplomat Antony Blinken to join China UN event on global cooperation
- Beijing’s UN envoy Zhang Jun says the meeting – to be chaired by Foreign Minister Wang Yi – is ‘the first priority’ of China’s Security Council presidency
- The event will be attended by ‘quite a number’ of other foreign ministers from the 15 nations on the UN’s most powerful body
Topic | US-China relations
