Top US diplomat Antony Blinken to join China UN event on global cooperation

  • Beijing’s UN envoy Zhang Jun says the meeting – to be chaired by Foreign Minister Wang Yi – is ‘the first priority’ of China’s Security Council presidency
  • The event will be attended by ‘quite a number’ of other foreign ministers from the 15 nations on the UN’s most powerful body

Associated Press
Updated: 7:52am, 4 May, 2021

