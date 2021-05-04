Chinese PLA personnel attend the opening ceremony of China's military base in Djibouti. Photo: AFP
US welcomes China’s peacekeepers in Africa but wary of Beijing’s military inroads
- US Senate Armed Services Committee was told China’s newly completed naval pier in Djibouti would accommodate an aircraft carrier
- China’s peacekeeping deployments in Africa perceived as possible excuse to build up military bases in Africa, says analyst
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese PLA personnel attend the opening ceremony of China's military base in Djibouti. Photo: AFP