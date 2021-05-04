Chinese PLA personnel attend the opening ceremony of China's military base in Djibouti. Photo: AFP Chinese PLA personnel attend the opening ceremony of China's military base in Djibouti. Photo: AFP
Chinese PLA personnel attend the opening ceremony of China's military base in Djibouti. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US welcomes China’s peacekeepers in Africa but wary of Beijing’s military inroads

  • US Senate Armed Services Committee was told China’s newly completed naval pier in Djibouti would accommodate an aircraft carrier
  • China’s peacekeeping deployments in Africa perceived as possible excuse to build up military bases in Africa, says analyst

Topic |   US-China relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 12:11pm, 4 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese PLA personnel attend the opening ceremony of China's military base in Djibouti. Photo: AFP Chinese PLA personnel attend the opening ceremony of China's military base in Djibouti. Photo: AFP
Chinese PLA personnel attend the opening ceremony of China's military base in Djibouti. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE