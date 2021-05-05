Kurt Campbell told a discussion event he believed Chinese foreign policy was undergoing substantial evolution. Photo: AFP Kurt Campbell told a discussion event he believed Chinese foreign policy was undergoing substantial evolution. Photo: AFP
US efforts to rally allies may not sway China, says Joe Biden’s top Asia official

  • Beijing could double down and ‘some elements of our playbook may require revision’, Kurt Campbell says
  • Multilateralism is still worthwhile and may be needed in the event of ‘an implacable set of circumstances with regard to China’, he adds

Owen Churchill
Updated: 11:35am, 5 May, 2021

Kurt Campbell told a discussion event he believed Chinese foreign policy was undergoing substantial evolution. Photo: AFP
