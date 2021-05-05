The Philippine Coast Guard says it dispersed Chinese militia vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea in late April. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP The Philippine Coast Guard says it dispersed Chinese militia vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea in late April. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
The Philippine Coast Guard says it dispersed Chinese militia vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea in late April. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: Philippines accuses China of ‘dangerous challenges’ near Scarborough Shoal

  • Manila says two of its vessels were affected during patrols and maritime exercises in the area
  • Protests come as Beijing imposes a fishing ban in a large part of the disputed waterway

Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 5 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Philippine Coast Guard says it dispersed Chinese militia vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea in late April. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP The Philippine Coast Guard says it dispersed Chinese militia vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea in late April. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
The Philippine Coast Guard says it dispersed Chinese militia vessels near Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea in late April. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE