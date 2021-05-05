“Our conscience demands that if we believe there is a genocide, we should say so,” Brooke van Velden, deputy leader of the Act party, said. Photo: Getty Images “Our conscience demands that if we believe there is a genocide, we should say so,” Brooke van Velden, deputy leader of the Act party, said. Photo: Getty Images
“Our conscience demands that if we believe there is a genocide, we should say so,” Brooke van Velden, deputy leader of the Act party, said. Photo: Getty Images
New Zealand accuses China of human rights abuses but not genocide

  • Parliament unanimously passes Act party’s motion on treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang after genocide reference removed
  • ‘Unfortunately, we are only having half this debate, this is not the debate that I proposed to Parliament last week,’ Act’s deputy leader Brooke van Velden says

Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 6:00pm, 5 May, 2021

