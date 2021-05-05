US Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before a Senate appropriations subcommittee during a hearing on Capitol Hill, in Washington on April 28. Photo: Reuters
USTR Katherine Tai says she expects to meet Chinese counterpart Liu He ‘in the near term’
- Tai’s comments may signal change from five weeks ago, when she said talks will take place ‘when the time is right’
- US-China trade war is approaching its three-year anniversary
Topic | US-China relations
