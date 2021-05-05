The EU is reassessing its relationship with China, which overtook the US last year to become its biggest trading partner. Shutterstock
EU moves to curtail subsidised firms in veiled swipe at China
- Some non-EU firms have ‘undercut their competitors in public tenders … because they get financial support from foreign countries’, competition chief says
- Brussels also upgrades its industrial policy after finding that more than half of vulnerable supply chains are dependent on China
Topic | European Union
The EU is reassessing its relationship with China, which overtook the US last year to become its biggest trading partner. Shutterstock