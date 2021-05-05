The European Union has been forced to drop plans for measures and statements related to Beijing’s tightening of control in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock The European Union has been forced to drop plans for measures and statements related to Beijing’s tightening of control in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
The European Union has been forced to drop plans for measures and statements related to Beijing’s tightening of control in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
European Union
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | European Union drops plans again for measures related to China’s Hong Kong actions

  • A source familiar with the matter said the conclusions had been removed from the agenda of a preparatory meeting on Wednesday
  • A draft document seen by the Post shows a broader set of measures to be taken in response to ‘far-reaching electoral changes imposed on Hong Kong’

Topic |   European Union
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 12:17am, 6 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The European Union has been forced to drop plans for measures and statements related to Beijing’s tightening of control in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock The European Union has been forced to drop plans for measures and statements related to Beijing’s tightening of control in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
The European Union has been forced to drop plans for measures and statements related to Beijing’s tightening of control in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE