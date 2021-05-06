China has already established its first overseas naval base in Djibouti, on Africa’s east coast. Photo: AFP China has already established its first overseas naval base in Djibouti, on Africa’s east coast. Photo: AFP
China has already established its first overseas naval base in Djibouti, on Africa’s east coast. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

China’s naval plans in Africa are threat in Atlantic, says US general

  • Potential Chinese naval base on Africa’s Atlantic coast ‘concerns me greatly’, General Stephen Townsend says
  • Beijing has approached several countries about establishing a naval facility that would help it base warships in the Atlantic as well as Pacific, he says

Topic |   Diplomacy
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:01pm, 6 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has already established its first overseas naval base in Djibouti, on Africa’s east coast. Photo: AFP China has already established its first overseas naval base in Djibouti, on Africa’s east coast. Photo: AFP
China has already established its first overseas naval base in Djibouti, on Africa’s east coast. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE