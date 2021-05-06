Antony Blinken at a press conference in London after the G7 meeting. Photo: AFP
West must be ‘very careful’ about Chinese investment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says
- Blinken tells BBC that the US is not trying to hold back China but wants to uphold the rules-based international order
- Countries should take extra care with investments in strategic assets and industries, America’s top diplomat says
Topic | US-China relations
