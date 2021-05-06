William Bistransky, acting consul-general at the US embassy in Beijing, said the resumption of visa appointments showed that Americans welcomed foreign students. But Chinese social media has directed anger towards the embassy over a post appearing to compare Chinese students to playful puppies. Photo: Getty Images
US embassy in Beijing apologises for comparing Chinese students to playful puppies
- ‘Spring is here … are you like this puppy desperate to go play,’ says social media post announcing US visa applications for Chinese students had resumed
- Weibo chatter included claims of racism, insensitivity and derogatory regard for Chinese by US embassy staff
William Bistransky, acting consul-general at the US embassy in Beijing, said the resumption of visa appointments showed that Americans welcomed foreign students. But Chinese social media has directed anger towards the embassy over a post appearing to compare Chinese students to playful puppies. Photo: Getty Images