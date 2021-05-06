The G7 statement reiterated the group’s opposition to “any unilateral actions that could escalate tensions” in the Taiwan Strait. Photo: EPA-EFE
China hits out as G7 slams Beijing over human rights, backs Taiwan
- G7 foreign ministers condemn ‘targeting of Uygurs’ in Xinjiang, and ‘any unilateral actions that could escalate tensions’ in the Taiwan Strait
- China’s foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin says group ‘should not criticise and interfere with other countries with a superior mentality’
Topic | Diplomacy
