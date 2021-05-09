The head of the Confucius Institute in Bratislava told a local academic he should find it “stressful” to walk down the street. Photo: AP The head of the Confucius Institute in Bratislava told a local academic he should find it “stressful” to walk down the street. Photo: AP
The head of the Confucius Institute in Bratislava told a local academic he should find it “stressful” to walk down the street. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

‘Are you sleeping well?’ How Europe’s China researchers are alarmed by efforts to stifle criticism

  • One Slovakian researcher was sent a message – which the sender insisted was a joke – saying ‘Big Brother is watching you’ over a report on Chinese influence
  • Some European think tanks and academics have been targeted with sanctions, while others face attacks in state media or from diplomats

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 8:00pm, 9 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The head of the Confucius Institute in Bratislava told a local academic he should find it “stressful” to walk down the street. Photo: AP The head of the Confucius Institute in Bratislava told a local academic he should find it “stressful” to walk down the street. Photo: AP
The head of the Confucius Institute in Bratislava told a local academic he should find it “stressful” to walk down the street. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE