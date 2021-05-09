The head of the Confucius Institute in Bratislava told a local academic he should find it “stressful” to walk down the street. Photo: AP
‘Are you sleeping well?’ How Europe’s China researchers are alarmed by efforts to stifle criticism
- One Slovakian researcher was sent a message – which the sender insisted was a joke – saying ‘Big Brother is watching you’ over a report on Chinese influence
- Some European think tanks and academics have been targeted with sanctions, while others face attacks in state media or from diplomats
Topic | China-EU relations
