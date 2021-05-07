Senator Tom Cotton is one of eight Republicans who signed the letter to the US attorney general. Photo: AP Senator Tom Cotton is one of eight Republicans who signed the letter to the US attorney general. Photo: AP
Senators warn US Justice Department not to give amnesty to academics who didn’t disclose foreign funding

  • The reported plan will let researchers declare previous financial assistance without fear of punishment, part of effort to assess the scale of overseas funding
  • Eight Republican lawmakers write letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland expressing concerns

Owen Churchill
Updated: 4:02am, 7 May, 2021

