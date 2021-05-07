Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country had always “stood for freedom in our part of the world”. Photo: AFP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country had always “stood for freedom in our part of the world”. Photo: AFP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country had always “stood for freedom in our part of the world”. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Australia will maintain its Taiwan policy, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says

  • Comments follow Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu’s call for Australia to step up relations with the island amid threats from Beijing
  • Beijing and Canberra have been at loggerheads, with Beijing slapping tariffs on Australian goods after Canberra called for probe into Covid-19’s origins

Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 1:31pm, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country had always “stood for freedom in our part of the world”. Photo: AFP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country had always “stood for freedom in our part of the world”. Photo: AFP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country had always “stood for freedom in our part of the world”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE