The loss of safari tourism during the coronavirus pandemic has been significant for African economies. Photo: Shutterstock
African economies reliant on tourism face slow recovery after Covid-19
- Tourist arrivals in the continent fell nearly 70 per cent in 2020, which had a severe economic impact in countries dependent on the travel sector
- Travellers from China, one of the largest sources of tourists, slow to return as they opt to travel domestically and global pandemic containment continues
The loss of safari tourism during the coronavirus pandemic has been significant for African economies. Photo: Shutterstock