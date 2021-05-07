Nicolas Chapuis, EU ambassador to China, said reaching a deal on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment was an “unprecedented moment”. Photo: Reuters
China, EU will keep cooperating despite problems, EU ambassador says
- Agreeing investment deal was an ‘unprecedented moment’ for EU-China ties, but ‘insufficient to overcome growing differences … on fundamental values’, Nicolas Chapuis says
- President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China says Beijing is trying to woo European firms to boost investment in China
Topic | European Union
Nicolas Chapuis, EU ambassador to China, said reaching a deal on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment was an “unprecedented moment”. Photo: Reuters