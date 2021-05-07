Nicolas Chapuis, EU ambassador to China, said reaching a deal on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment was an “unprecedented moment”. Photo: Reuters Nicolas Chapuis, EU ambassador to China, said reaching a deal on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment was an “unprecedented moment”. Photo: Reuters
Nicolas Chapuis, EU ambassador to China, said reaching a deal on the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment was an “unprecedented moment”. Photo: Reuters
China, EU will keep cooperating despite problems, EU ambassador says

  • Agreeing investment deal was an ‘unprecedented moment’ for EU-China ties, but ‘insufficient to overcome growing differences … on fundamental values’, Nicolas Chapuis says
  • President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China says Beijing is trying to woo European firms to boost investment in China

Wendy WuSarah Zheng
Wendy Wu in Beijing and Sarah Zheng

Updated: 8:29pm, 7 May, 2021

