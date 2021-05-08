Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on April 19. Photo: Bloomberg
Another unexpected delay in Meng Wanzhou’s marathon extradition case, as technical difficulties thwart virtual hearing
- A hearing to chart the future of the Huawei executive’s case in Vancouver has been delayed until next week
- Participants were unable to connect to the hearing, which was being held remotely due to pandemic precautions
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
