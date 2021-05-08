The poor state of China-EU relations is putting their investment deal at risk. Photo: Bloomberg The poor state of China-EU relations is putting their investment deal at risk. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China-EU investment deal on its last legs as MEPs unite in opposition

  • Lawmakers in Brussels plan to introduce a motion this month that would effectively ban any debate on the CAI until Beijing removes its sanctions
  • Given that parliament must ratify the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment for it to pass into law, the outlook for the deal appears gloomy

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 10:23pm, 8 May, 2021

