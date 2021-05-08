Some observers suggest that Beijing has not been muscular enough in taking on Western narratives. Photo: Shutterstock
Will China’s jeers cost it the international moral high ground?
- An online attempt to contrast China’s strength in space with India’s pandemic trauma was taken offline after a storm of criticism
- But some say Beijing should stand firmer in projecting its image abroad
Topic | US-China relations
Some observers suggest that Beijing has not been muscular enough in taking on Western narratives. Photo: Shutterstock