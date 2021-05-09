The joint naval exercises took place in waters off Jakarta. Photo: Handout The joint naval exercises took place in waters off Jakarta. Photo: Handout
China, Indonesia hold joint naval exercises near Jakarta

  • Drills will ‘help improve coordination between the warships, deepen professional communication, enhance mutual trust and cooperation’, PLA commander says
  • Military cooperation comes after China last week sent three ships to help in the search for the Indonesian submarine that sank in April

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 9 May, 2021

