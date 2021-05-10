On Friday, the US reiterated its strong support for Taiwan to take part in the virtual World Health Assembly as an observer. Photo: AP Photo
Taiwan holds out hope of 11th-hour invitation to World Health Assembly with support of the West
- Despite being widely praised for its handling of coronavirus, Taipei is yet to be invited to forum where pandemic will be the focus
- Support from 50 countries, including the US and other G7 members, has reportedly prompted the WHO to soften its position on the island’s bid
On Friday, the US reiterated its strong support for Taiwan to take part in the virtual World Health Assembly as an observer. Photo: AP Photo