Taiwan holds out hope of 11th-hour invitation to World Health Assembly with support of the West

  • Despite being widely praised for its handling of coronavirus, Taipei is yet to be invited to forum where pandemic will be the focus
  • Support from 50 countries, including the US and other G7 members, has reportedly prompted the WHO to soften its position on the island’s bid

Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:41pm, 10 May, 2021

On Friday, the US reiterated its strong support for Taiwan to take part in the virtual World Health Assembly as an observer. Photo: AP Photo
