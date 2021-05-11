A patient breathes with the help of oxygen in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. India is facing an acute shortage of medical supplies amid a second wave of the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese firms see surge in demand from India for medical oxygen devices
- Beijing has encouraged companies to help meet the country’s urgent need for supplies amid a devastating second wave
- But factories say there is now a shortage of the components used to make oxygen concentrators, and that has pushed up prices
