A patient breathes with the help of oxygen in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. India is facing an acute shortage of medical supplies amid a second wave of the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese firms see surge in demand from India for medical oxygen devices

  • Beijing has encouraged companies to help meet the country’s urgent need for supplies amid a devastating second wave
  • But factories say there is now a shortage of the components used to make oxygen concentrators, and that has pushed up prices

Rachel ZhangSimone McCarthy
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai and Simone McCarthy

Updated: 7:21am, 11 May, 2021

