‘Based on lies’: China demands UN meeting on Uygurs be cancelled, claiming political bias

  • China’s diplomatic mission to the UN says current situation in Xinjiang is ‘at its best in history with stability … and harmonious coexistence’
  • On eve of meeting between US, UK and German ambassadors to the UN, Beijing accuses US of hypocrisy regarding welfare of Muslims

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:23pm, 11 May, 2021

