At least 1 million Uygurs and people from other mostly Muslim groups have been held in camps in Xinjiang region, according to rights groups Photo: AFP
‘Based on lies’: China demands UN meeting on Uygurs be cancelled, claiming political bias
- China’s diplomatic mission to the UN says current situation in Xinjiang is ‘at its best in history with stability … and harmonious coexistence’
- On eve of meeting between US, UK and German ambassadors to the UN, Beijing accuses US of hypocrisy regarding welfare of Muslims
Topic | Xinjiang
