The returning rocket stage was 33 metres long and weighed over 20 tonnes, making it the sixth-largest object to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Long March 5B rocket makes splash, but good news burns up in the atmosphere
- Casualties avoided, but China is criticised for failing to plan a ‘targeted re-entry’ to determine where debris would land
- The rocket and its predecessor – debris from which landed in Africa – have made the largest uncontrolled descents in 30 years, amid differing views on the risks
