China /  Diplomacy

China’s Long March 5B rocket makes splash, but good news burns up in the atmosphere

  • Casualties avoided, but China is criticised for failing to plan a ‘targeted re-entry’ to determine where debris would land
  • The rocket and its predecessor – debris from which landed in Africa – have made the largest uncontrolled descents in 30 years, amid differing views on the risks

Topic |   China's space programme
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 5:34am, 12 May, 2021

The returning rocket stage was 33 metres long and weighed over 20 tonnes, making it the sixth-largest object to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere. Photo: Xinhua
