The US has made the wrong moves in response to China’s challenges, according to former American defence official Chas Freeman. Photo: Handout
US on self-defeating China trade war tack, former American defence official says
- Chas Freeman says the United States made the wrong move in response to China’s economic and technology challenges
- In the run, the US cannot outspend China on the military, he says
Topic | US-China relations
