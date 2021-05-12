Chinese foreign policy scholars say US President Joe Biden’s administration has taken a more focused and systematic approach on China. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese foreign policy scholars say US President Joe Biden’s administration has taken a more focused and systematic approach on China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese foreign policy scholars say US President Joe Biden’s administration has taken a more focused and systematic approach on China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Biden shows ‘more continuity than expected’ from Trump policy on China

  • Foreign policy scholars in Beijing say a ‘rational’ US president is better than a ‘reckless’ one despite containment strategy
  • They call for more backchannel discussions rather than fiery public meetings between officials like the Alaska talks in March

Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 2:00am, 12 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese foreign policy scholars say US President Joe Biden’s administration has taken a more focused and systematic approach on China. Photo: EPA-EFE Chinese foreign policy scholars say US President Joe Biden’s administration has taken a more focused and systematic approach on China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese foreign policy scholars say US President Joe Biden’s administration has taken a more focused and systematic approach on China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE